Mysuru students’ learning device gets MoE’s recognition

May 07, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru’s Excel Public School (EPS) students’ ‘Anytime Education’ device has been recognised by the Ministry of Education (MoE) as one of the top 20 innovations at ‘School Innovation Contest’ 2023-24.

‘School Innovation Contest’ was launched by the MoE in August 2023, inviting over 6,000 project submissions nationwide. The contest was developed by the Government of India to systematically foster the culture of innovation in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and schools across the country.

The students of EPS - Eshanvi Nandeesh Preetham, C.B. Swarna, and Divya Satish - over the last eight months underwent boot camp training leading up to an elevator pitch to the Ministry. Their elevator pitch for ‘Anytime Education’ was selected among the 20 in India who qualified for funding. The students received the first tranche in March and are expected to receive the second tranche in June. The funding from the Ministry will help the students to further develop the product and market its use-case across relevant forums and exhibitions. The innovation will also be showcased at the NEP National Level Exhibition in Delhi to be held in July, 2024, a release from the school said.

Despite the push to digitise education, a study by the Azim Premji Foundation showed that almost 60 per cent of school children in India could not access online learning opportunities. A similar study also found that even among students of urban private schools, half of the parents reported issues with Internet signal and speed. The ‘Anytime Education’ device developed by EPS students aims to bridge the digital divide in education and provide uninterrupted delivery of education, particularly for those residing in remote locations, it stated.

The device is powered by a solar panel with a power backup and comes with preloaded digital content. Students can access a vast library of educational content with no internet connection, ensuring uninterrupted learning. Students can also access a timetable/class schedule to receive real-time personalised learning from subject experts. Inspired by the Philippines’ model of using HAM radio, the A.T.E device connects students with teachers through the HAM radio system for one on one discussions. The education content is currently available in English and Kannada, the school informed.

EPS Principal Mathew K.G. said the project aims to bridge the digital divide in education, and ensures equitable access to quality education, especially in the hinterlands of the country.

Sudhanva, CEO, Excel Group said, “We are proud of the students for coming up with a meaningful invention that embraces the idea of Education for All.”

