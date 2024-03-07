Mysuru students excel in ‘ShePreneur’ programme

March 07, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Students from Mysuru’s Excel Public School have emerged as one of the top 10 participants in ShePreneur Programme, a CSR initiative of Dell Technologies in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Learning Links Foundation as an implementation partner.

The students - Asmita Rao, Deeksha G., and Gahana H. Prasad - currently in class IX, presented a millet vending machine for dispensing customised millet malts at the programme. The team contended with 26 other innovative projects presented by teams from all over India to secure the coveted spot. This girl-focused entrepreneurship and AI initiative program conceptualised by Dell Technologies is focused on fostering entrepreneurship and AI among students in India, particularly girls, according to a press release from the school.

The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets to promote their cultivation and consumption globally, with India playing a leading role in advocating for this initiative.

The young 9th graders merged technology, and sustainability to create a solution to promote the consumption of the sustainable crop ‘millets’ known for its nutritional value and adaptability to diverse climates.

The millet vending machine was first presented at the Atal Innovation Marathon 2023, followed by the Student Innovation Programme conducted by Learning Links Foundation, which further enabled the students to apply and earn a spot at the boot camp organised by Dell Technologies – ‘ShePreneur Programme’, the release said.

The boot camp was conducted in a physical setting from January 10-14th, 2024 at Dell Technologies, Domlur campus in Bengaluru, where it introduces female students to various aspects of problem-solving, design thinking, product development, branding, and patenting, the release stated.

Talking about their experience at the boot camp, Asmita Rao, Deeksha G., and Gahana H. Prasad said, “The ShePreneur programme brought out the leadership qualities in us and made us think like entrepreneurs. The boot camp helped us to put our thoughts and ideas into action through various interactive and brainstorming sessions with mentors.”

In the release, Mathew K.G., Principal, Excel Public School said, “The students have made us proud with their achievement. This success not only reflects their individual brilliance but is also an inspiration to aspiring young student entrepreneurs.”

Sudhanva, Managing Director and CEO, Excel Group said, “The achievement stands as a testament to the success of our vision to create an education system that encourages innovation, design thinking and problem-solving mindset among its students.”

