Mysuru station first in South Western Railway to get ISO certificate

Mysuru Railway Station has become the first railway station in South Western Railway to receive the Integrated ISO certificate.

The Railway Board had identified 37 major stations across the country to be developed as ‘Eco Smart’ stations and Mysuru railway station was one of them.

The Environment and Housekeeping Management wing under Brij Mohan, Divisional Environment Officer, took this initiative, and in a very short time steps were taken for Integrated Management System certification.

This consists of 3 ISO certificates namely ISO:9001 Quality Management System, ISO:14001 Environment Management System and ISO:45001 Safety Management system, a release by Satish, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, stated here.

“The team of supervisors of Mysuru railway station was much enthused about this and took wholehearted initiative and accepted the challenge to put all compliances in place,” the release added.

M/s Quest Certification Ltd., a Chennai-based international accredited agency, presented IMS certificate to Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru on Monday. With this, Mysuru Railway station has become the first Railway station over South Western Railway and second in India to receive the IMS certification.

Senior officials of the division consider this a huge achievement. In times to come, many practices have to be standardised and the best in the field has to be consistently achieved. The lead in this direction was taken by Additional Divisional Railway Manager Devasahayam who further explained that water audit, energy audit and streamlining of solid waste management will form a part of this. Further, a robust grievance redressal mechanism and a station active website will be the other parameters which will soon be put in place, the release added.