Mysuru Start-up summit to be held from August 5

July 31, 2022 20:00 IST

It will promote startups in the city and showcase opportunities for entrepreneurs

A three-day summit to give thrust to start-ups in Mysuru and highlight opportunities for entrepreneurs and showcase possibilities will be held in the city from August 5 to 7.

The event titled ‘’Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave’’ will be held at the SJCE campus and a release said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the three-day expo and summit virtually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event offers access to the entire start-up ecosystem with keynote sessions, master classes, power talks, start-up pitches, networking, collaboration, panel discussions and School kids pitch fest, showcasing possibilities for the new generaton and aspiring entrepreneurs, said Mr. Shivashankar, Chief Executice, SJCE-STEP.

Speakers include Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar who will speak on Mysuru vision, besides other industry and community leaders from the region. Over 15,000 aspiring participants students, innovators, researchers, educators, industry professionals – will visit over 100 start-up and MSME stalls and have access more than 25 speakers, over 20 investors, mentors, incubators and accelerators all under one umbrella all of which will be in sync with the tagline of the event – One Place, Infinite Possibilities, the release said.

“Namma Mysuru has the ingredients to be the City of Smart Start-Ups & MSMEs given its environment and ambience, its prominence as a tourism hub, its vastly improved connectivity by air and road, its climate and clean city tag, the talent pool at its educational and research centers, the set-up of companies and experienced professionals from diverse areas,’’ according to Mr. Shivashankar.

The organisers said that Mysuru has a mix of entrepreneurs who have brought new energy and passion to the existing eco-system, with their own success stories, be it in the field of electronics or cutting-edge technology – IoT, Data, AI, cloud technology, fintech, agritech, healthcare etc. They have had positive journeys that will inspire aspiring entrepreneurs to live their own amazing experiences and reiterated that all this makes Mysuru an ideal city for an entrepreneur.

The event has been described as a springboard for the aspirants to make a jump from job-seekers to job-givers in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the age of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The event is organised by SJCE-STEP, TiE Mysuru, CII, Yi Mysuru, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Start-up India and Start-up Karnataka in collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, Excelsoft, JSS Mahavidyapeetha etc. For registration visit https://mysurustartuppavilion.in/ and for details contact Mahesh Kattale 94481 54063; B. Shivashankar 7022597794.