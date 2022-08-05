Mysuru Start-up summit inaugurated

Technology being harnessed to empower people, says PM Modi in his message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message being displayed at the inauguration of the Mysuru Startup summit on Friday. Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji and other dignitaries are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A 3-day summit to give a thrust to start-ups in Mysuru and highlight opportunities for entrepreneurs and showcase possibilities got underway in Mysuru on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose message was read out during the inauguration, said that the government has used technology as a medium to empower people and as an enabler and force multiplier, it was transforming every field of activity enhancing the ease of living and ease of doing business.

Mr. Modi in his message said India has one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems in the word that is helping nurture young and talented entrepreneurs and the government has a pro-active startup policy that firmly believes in the power of the youth of India.

He said startups are not limited only to big cities and were emerging in various sectiors like agriculture, education, health etc to provide innovative solutions and is a great impetus for the ‘’Amrit period’’ of India’s independence.

Mr.Modi said that large-scale participation of students, educational institutions, researchers, faculty members, industry representatives and MSMEs is an opportunity to learn from each other and it will help nurture the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The 3-day summit is being jointly conducted by SJCE-STEP, CII, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and other partners.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family, said that Mysuru had a history of innovation and the measures initiated by the rulers for the welfare of the people like the establishment of the University of Mysore which came up as a solution towards having education in Mysuru itself, were innovative in those days. Even the Indian Institute of Science came up as a solution for furthering science and technology.

Subsequently, many products with the brand of Mysuru came up like Mysuru Sandal, Mysuru Silk, and Mysuru Cement, all of which, in their own way, were innovative solutions for the day, said Mr.Yaduveer pointing out that while one aspects of Mysuru was heritage and culture, the other aspect was innovation.

The uniqueness of Mysuru is that of building brands and institutions that have been providing social value for over 100 years and are still functional, Mr. Yaduveer added.

E.V. Ramanna Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, IT/BT, Government of India, in his message said that Karnataka was one of the first States in the country to have a Startup policy and Bengaluru was considered the fourth largest technology cluster in the world. Going forward, the government was encouraging startups in cities other than Bengaluru and wants to concentrate on Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi etc. He said the government was offering lot of incentives and it was only for startups coming up in cities other than Bengaluru.

More than 100 upcoming companies in and around Mysuru took part in the event to connect, network, build customer connection and explore potential collaboration. Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, were among those present.