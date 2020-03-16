Mysuru SP frowns on false messages targeting Tibetans

MYSURU

He says serious action will be taken against rumour-mongers

Coming down on social media posts asking people to stay away from Tibetans residing in the Bylakuppe settlement in Periyapatna, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth warned that serious action will be taken against people spreading rumours on coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Ryshyanth referred to the fake messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp asking people to stay away from Tibetans residing in Bylakuppe by claiming that they had come from the border of China and could be carriers of the coronavirus.

The message is fake as the Tibetans were residing in the colony in Bylakuppe since several decades. “The problem is that such fake messages are forwarded from one person to another,” he regretted.

He not only asked people to ignore such fake messages, but also threatened the persons indulging in the mischief of scaring people in the name of coronavirus with strong legal action.

Making it clear that there has not been a single positive case of coronavirus from anywhere in Mysuru district, the Superintendent of Police said there was no need for pressing the panic button.

A few people, who had returned from abroad, had been home quarantined, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Officer has lodged a complaint against another fake message that has gone viral on social media about a youth from T. Narsipur has tested positive.

In the complaint to the Superintendent of Police, the District Health and Family Welfare Officer has asked the authorities to take action to remove the post from social media platform and also take punitive action against the miscreants involved in such mischief.

It may be mentioned here that two people had been arrested by the Chamarajanagar police on Friday night for spreading false information that a man in Kabbali village in Gundlupet taluk and a girl from Nanjangud had tested positive for the disease.