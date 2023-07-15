Mysuru soon to be plastic-free, says Forest Minister

July 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre said here on Saturday, July 15, that five cities including Mysuru would be declared plastic-free.

He told media persons that the government was seized of the issue and the problems caused by plastic and it was committed to declare prominent cities as plastic-free and they also include Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Dharmshathala. There will be a ban on single-use plastic in the first phase, the Minister added.

Eshwar Khandre, who called on Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, said the Forest Department and the government are grappling with the issue of human-wildlife conflict and have taken steps to ameliorate them. This includes erecting rail track barricade along forest boundary abutting the villages and towards which ₹120 crore has been sanctioned in the current Budget, said the Minister.

The rail track barricade will prevent elephants from entering human landscape and in addition to the focus on barricading the forest boundary, the department has also approved the constitution of two additional task forces dedicated to monitor elephant movements and goad them back into the wild, Mr. Khandre said.

In reply to a question, the Minister said that any case of corruption in the Forest Department would not be tolerated and the government has already placed two officers of the rank of DCFs, under suspension. With reference to the charges against Bandipur Project Tiger Dierctor Ramesh Kumar, the Minister said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the veracity of the complaint filed by activist Ganesh Prasad. Action if any, will be taken based on the inquiry report, Mr. Khandre added.

The Minister’s announcement to declare Mysuru free of single-use plastic comes close on the heels of a directive by the NGT State Panel chief Subhash Adi who instructed the local authorities on Friday, July 14, to ensure that Chamundi Hills be a plastic-free zone by Dasara this year.