Mysuru: Senior citizens, physically-challenged persons can opt for postal ballots

March 19, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Mysuru

Voters aged 85 and above can cast their vote by opting for postal ballots and exercising their franchise from home in the Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru district.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is the returning officer for Mysuru Parliamentary Constituency, held a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday and directed them to ensure smooth distribution of postal ballots to senior citizens aged above 85 and physically challenged voters besides the COVID-19 affected.

At the meeting, he told the officers to ensure that postal ballots are distributed to every eligible voter. Form 12D has to be given to every voter visiting their homes for exercising the postal ballot. The officers need to collect acceptance letters from the voters in this regard.

If senior citizens and persons with disabilities wish to cast their ballots going to the booth, they can do so but not after accepting the postal ballots, he said. Mr. Rajendra advised the officers to encourage voters to visit polling booths and cast their ballots.

Those engaged in election work and essential services like the police can opt for postal ballot, Mr. Rajendra said. He said Form 12D can also be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website. The list of voters who are aged between 85 and 99 and persons with 40% disabilities has been prepared and given to respective officers.