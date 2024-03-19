GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru: Senior citizens, physically-challenged persons can opt for postal ballots

March 19, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra chairing a meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra chairing a meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Voters aged 85 and above can cast their vote by opting for postal ballots and exercising their franchise from home in the Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru district.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is the returning officer for Mysuru Parliamentary Constituency, held a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday and directed them to ensure smooth distribution of postal ballots to senior citizens aged above 85 and physically challenged voters besides the COVID-19 affected.

At the meeting, he told the officers to ensure that postal ballots are distributed to every eligible voter. Form 12D has to be given to every voter visiting their homes for exercising the postal ballot. The officers need to collect acceptance letters from the voters in this regard.

If senior citizens and persons with disabilities wish to cast their ballots going to the booth, they can do so but not after accepting the postal ballots, he said. Mr. Rajendra advised the officers to encourage voters to visit polling booths and cast their ballots.

Those engaged in election work and essential services like the police can opt for postal ballot, Mr. Rajendra said. He said Form 12D can also be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website. The list of voters who are aged between 85 and 99 and persons with 40% disabilities has been prepared and given to respective officers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.