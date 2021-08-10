Mysuru sees under 100 cases for second straight day

MYSURU

10 August 2021 23:57 IST

Mysuru district reported 71 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a day after reporting 82, thereby keeping its daily tally under 100 for two consecutive days.

The number of daily deaths too has shown a marked decline in the past few days, with two reported on Tuesday and one on Monday.

Health officials in Mysuru said the pandemic, which was raging in the district during May and June, was under control now. Since the onset of the viral disease last year, Mysuru has reported a total of 1,74,081 cases and 2,328 deaths. On Tuesday, 179 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged to 1,70,545. The number of active cases in the district has also come down considerably to reach 1,208 on Tuesday.

The Test Positivity Rate of the last seven days in Mysuru was 1.31%, which was a shade higher than the State average of 1.09% as per the State COVID-19 War Room analysis report released on Monday.

The report also said that the week-on-week cases reported from Mysuru had come down to 667 during the week ending Monday from 898 cases reported during the previous week.

However, the government appears to be in no mood to relax the weekend lockdown imposed in Mysuru and the other border districts.