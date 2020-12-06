Mysuru sees decline in test positivity rate and deaths

MYSURU

06 December 2020 23:23 IST

There was a sharp fall in COVID-19 figures in November

After emerging as a COVID-19 hotspot in the State during August and September, Mysuru witnessed a sharp decline in the test positivity rate and mortality during November. The decline, which began in October, fell steeply during November.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 during November was 41 compared to 219, 293, and 302 during October, September, and August respectively.

Similiarly, the test positivity rate, which was 22.85% and 20.9% in September and August respectively, dipped to 2.11% during November.

This is even as the number of tests remained more or less the same. During November, 1.41 lakh tests were conducted as against the 1.51 lakh during October and 72,000 during September.

During November, less than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 were added to the caseload. A total of 2,996 cases were added during November against the 13,005 and 16,565 during October and September respectively.

The number of active cases on November 30 [355] were the lowest since July.

This is against the more than 8,200 active cases during the first week of October.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri claimed that Mysuru’s performance was the best or among the best in the State. “This has happened by a systematic approach and untiring efforts of all concerned,” she said.

With about 6,000 daily tests, Ms. Sindhuri claimed Mysuru was conducting the most tests in the State after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). During the last week of November, Ms. Sindhuri said the case fatality rate was 1.2% in the two preceding weeks, which was close to the target of 1%.

Also, she said 100% contact tracing had been completed in 26 hours at the rate of 12 contacts for every patient. Till the last week of November, 4,208 persons had been fined for not wearing masks and violating social distancing rules, she said.

Meanwhile, Mysore Sanjeev, convener of Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of management firm Proxima, which is studying COVID-19 trends across India with technical support and guidance of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said the decline in the number of active cases in Mysuru over the last couple of weeks speaks volumes about the resilience of the people of Mysuru and the district administration.

“The key is sustaining this performance and ensuring that the active cases reduce further,” he added.