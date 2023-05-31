Mysuru Seed Festival to showcase over 250 rare crops      

May 31, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day seed festival to be held in Mysuru on June 3 and 4 will be an effort to revive some of the traditional varieties of crops that are on the verge of extinction or have been neglected by the farming community citing lack of demand.

Being conducted by Sahaja Samrudha - an organization promoting preservation of indigenous varieties of crops to conserve agro-diversity – Swissaid and Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), it is expected to provide a platform for different seed saver groups from the region.

Agricultural diversity

Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha said that local farming communities have preserved and reused their diverse indigenous seed varieties over generations and this helped promote agricultural diversity which is part of India’s heritage. However, this has come under threat with the introduction of modern crop varieties that are supposed to be high-yielding but have ended up damaging the environment and soil fertility besides paving way for monoculture.

The threat to the country’s agro-diversity is real as seeds of some varieties of crops are increasingly becoming rare and the seed diversity of the country was also being eroded, he added.

Traditional knowledge

But there are farmers, organisations and individuals who have realized that linked with the disappearance of seeds was the erosion of the traditional knowledge base of the farmers and this had to be retrieved and conserved for posterity and were working towards it, said Mr. Krishnaprasad.

‘’There are scores of farmers and organisations in Karnataka genuinely working on conservation and revival of crop genetic resources. There is urgent need to share knowledge and experience and exchange seeds. It is in this context that the seed festival was being held in Mysuru,’, he added.

The festival brings together seed saving groups from all over Karnataka, who have preserved seeds, crops and with it knowledge that are part of the crop diversity and heritage and the festival is a celebration of the country’s seed wealth, community knowledge and food culture, according to Mr. Krishnaprasad.

Traditional rice, millet, vegetable, fruit and forest seeds will be on display. The highlight is the participation of 20 seed saver groups. In all, over 250 varieties of different vegetables, rice and millet seeds will be on display and will also be available for sale while there will be a workshop on organic seed production on June 4. It will be followed by a gardeners’ meet to exchange seeds and the event will also feature display of traditional food items, a variety of jackfruit saplings including Siddu Halasu, Shankara, Sarvarutu, Gumless, and ‘super early’ which will be available for sale for the general public.

For details call Nishanth at Sahaja Samrudha on 9632001827.

