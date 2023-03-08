Mysuru: Second PU exam from today

March 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 35,000 students from Mysuru district will appear for the second PU examination which begins from Thursday.

The examination will be conducted in 50 examination centers, including 26 centres in Mysuru city alone.

This year, more girl students are writing the examination. Out of 29,993 regular candidates, 13,975 are boys and 16,018 are girls. As many as 1,236 students are writing the exam as private candidates while there are 3,791 repeaters, including 2,482 boys and 1,309 girls.

CCTV cameras will keep a watch on the examination halls and the officials would be monitoring the examination measures.