Mysuru schoolgirl selected to visit U.S. varsity

July 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Amitha Prakash, a class 9 student of Vidya Vardhaka Sangha B.M. Sri Educational Institutions, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, has been selected to visit Cornell University, NYC, to participate in a training and a competition.

The management of the institution and the school have expressed happiness over her achievement. “We are proud that a student from our institution is representing our school and the country at the international level in a reputed institution like Cornell University,” according to a press release from the school.

Ms. Amitha had attended a workshop conducted by the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Mysuru in association with Cornell University, Ithaca, recently. She had won in a competition organised at the workshop.

Also, at the workshop, the students from Cornell University were the mentors to the participants and they guided the students who had come from across the State. The participation of students from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Udupi was more. Lectures and mock debates were conducted before the actual competition, the release said.

Out of 40 students, who took part, five students, including Ms. Amitha, were declared the winners of the competition and are now eligible to visit the U.S. university.