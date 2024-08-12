GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru school children to attempt record

Published - August 12, 2024 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

For the students of Purna Chetana School in Mysuru, the 78th Independence Day celebrations will begin on Tuesday itself as they are attempting a record by making one of the largest national flags using recycled origami balls, and performing a five-minute drill blindfold.

Over 530 students from pre-primary to Class X will be part of the celebration. For the past one and a half months, the students have been rehearsing for the drill. On Tuesday at 10 a.m., they will hold the drill in blindfolds and salute the national flag. People including parents and the public will witness the ceremony. With this, celebrations will begin at the school early.

Another feature of the event is the preparation of the national flag from recycled origami balls. Through this, the students are sending a message of environmental protection. They will also give a message on Clean Mysuru-Clean India, a press release said here.

Vidyasagar, president, Purna Chetana School said the goal of this activity is to instil patriotic values in the children and prepare them to serve the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.