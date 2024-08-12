Mysuru school children to attempt record

For the students of Purna Chetana School in Mysuru, the 78th Independence Day celebrations will begin on Tuesday itself as they are attempting a record by making one of the largest national flags using recycled origami balls, and performing a five-minute drill blindfold.

Over 530 students from pre-primary to Class X will be part of the celebration. For the past one and a half months, the students have been rehearsing for the drill. On Tuesday at 10 a.m., they will hold the drill in blindfolds and salute the national flag. People including parents and the public will witness the ceremony. With this, celebrations will begin at the school early.

Another feature of the event is the preparation of the national flag from recycled origami balls. Through this, the students are sending a message of environmental protection. They will also give a message on Clean Mysuru-Clean India, a press release said here.

Vidyasagar, president, Purna Chetana School said the goal of this activity is to instil patriotic values in the children and prepare them to serve the country.