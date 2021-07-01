Mysuru school all set for admission of visually impaired students

MYSURU

01 July 2021 19:27 IST

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD), Mysuru, has started admissions for this year. The school, run by Vasu Agarbathi Ranga Rao Memorial Trust with support from NR Foundation, has invited applications from visually impaired students for Class 1 to 10 from across the State for admission in the 2021-22 academic session.

Started in 1988, it is a free residential school initiated for visually challenged girls. The school operates under “child-centric project” and is supported by the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

In the academic year 2017-2018, the school had received the award of Best Service Organisation in disabled sector from the Department of Empowerment of Differently abled and Senior Citizens on the World Disability Day, a release said here.

“What started with two students is now a residential school that is changing the lives of hundreds of visually impaired girls. It not only provides a safe environment and quality education, but also helps in holistic development and prepares students to live a life with dignity outside the school. Extra-curricular activities such as dance, yoga workshops, bird watching, singing competition, vocational training, are a part of life at RMSD. The school follows the State syllabus learning through Braille system taught by qualified teachers and imparts technology upgradation of basic and computer skills,” according to the school.

The school also provides parent counselling and organises house-to-house visits to bring about awareness on the importance of education and opportunities to visually impaired girls. “Also, the all-round excellent performance of the students is proof of the dedication and high-quality service rendered by the teachers and staff of RMSD,” the release said.

For admissions, contact Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, next to Metagalli Police Station, Metagalli, Mysuru. Phone: 096866 68434. E-mail: harish@nrfoundation.org.in