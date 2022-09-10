‘Mysuru Santhe’ begins

The proceeds from the initiative go towards the educational needs of mahouts’ children, say organisers

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 10, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The first edition of Mysuru Santhe got off to a start on Maharaja College Grounds here on Saturday and the proceeds from the initiative will go towards the educational needs of the children of Dasara elephants’ mahouts and kavadis, according to the organisers.

A replica of a ‘ambari’-carrying elephant greets visitors to the santhe or an expo which showcases a variety of shopping items with about 80 stalls put up at the venue besides stalls that exclusively serve eatables to the visitors.

Ahead of Dasara which is just about three weeks away, the event that showcased a wide variety of items for all the age groups will conclude on Sunday. Artwork, jewellery, footwear, handicrafts, handlooms, furniture, toys and much more are available under one roof at the santhe.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Puppet Theatre has put up colorful dolls. The organisers are expecting large crowds on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app