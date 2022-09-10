‘Mysuru Santhe’ begins

ADVERTISEMENT

The first edition of Mysuru Santhe got off to a start on Maharaja College Grounds here on Saturday and the proceeds from the initiative will go towards the educational needs of the children of Dasara elephants’ mahouts and kavadis, according to the organisers.

A replica of a ‘ambari’-carrying elephant greets visitors to the santhe or an expo which showcases a variety of shopping items with about 80 stalls put up at the venue besides stalls that exclusively serve eatables to the visitors.

Ahead of Dasara which is just about three weeks away, the event that showcased a wide variety of items for all the age groups will conclude on Sunday. Artwork, jewellery, footwear, handicrafts, handlooms, furniture, toys and much more are available under one roof at the santhe.



Mysuru Puppet Theatre has put up colorful dolls. The organisers are expecting large crowds on Sunday.