Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival from November 8

The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha, a three-day music festival, will be held in the city of palaces from November 8 to 10. The festival aims to celebrate the rich Carnatic music tradition of Mysuru while promoting lesser-known tourist destinations, cuisine, handicrafts, and textiles of Karnataka.

The festival is designed to enhance Mysuru’s reputation as a cultural destination, fostering tourism, economic benefits, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Through the event, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) seeks to honour Mysuru’s legacy and highlight the region’s ongoing contribution to India’s cultural richness. The event will blend traditional Carnatic performances with modern interpretations, along with talks by museologists, showcasing both established and emerging talent, and introducing new audiences to this celebrated genre, according to the Ministry.

Historically, Mysuru has been a vital hub for Carnatic music, nurturing renowned musicians and contributing significantly to the cultural landscape of South India, according to the Ministry.

D. Venkatesan, Regional Director for Tourism (South), Government of India shared the details of the festival at a press conference in Mysuru on November 4.

Joint Director of Tourism M. K. Savita, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V. S. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Sudarshan and others were present.

The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival represents a strategic opportunity for Mysuru and Karnataka to reinforce their position as leading cultural destinations. The Ministry expects the event to attract a diverse audience, both domestic and international, creating an ideal platform for boosting local tourism.

By focusing on Carnatic music, the festival will celebrate an essential aspect of Karnataka’s cultural identity while promoting exploration of lesser-known destinations. Additionally, exhibitions on local handicraft, food, and textiles will provide artisans with visibility and economic opportunities.

The festival will be held in the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University, which has been chosen for its spaciousness and the ambience required for live performances. The venue is equipped with the necessary infrastructure for staging, seating, and exhibiting handicrafts, food, and textile stalls.

Mysuru’s deep-rooted music traditions

The event’s theme focuses on celebrating the deep-rooted Carnatic music traditions of Mysuru, emphasising the Dasa heritage.

Performances will feature a selection of both traditional and contemporary interpretations, showcasing the talent of artistes from Karnataka and beyond to provide an immersive musical experience, the organisers said.

The festival is expected to draw a diverse range of attendees, including local residents, tourists, music enthusiasts, students, and cultural scholars. The target audience will span all age groups, with a particular focus on engaging younger generations through interactive workshops and modern interpretations of classical music.

