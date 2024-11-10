Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha concludes

The three-day Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, concluded here on Sunday with the authorities assuring greater publicity to the event not only within the State but across India and the globe, from next year.

Set to be an annual event which will celebrate Karnataka’s unique and rich contribution to the carnatic and Indian classical music and cultural legacy, it will also position Mysuru as a centre for cultural tourism.

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism, said that the platform for Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wanted the convergence of the country’s art. It was the idea of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to select Mysuru – as it is known for tradition and culture – as the venue for the festival which was inspired by the music festival at Thiruvaiyaru in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Gopi added. The idea was to spread the cultural legacy across South India. A similar event will take place in Kerala also from next year, said Mr. Gopi.

He also referred to what he described as the character of Mysuru appreciating the city’s cleanliness. He said that this was the legacy of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, said what the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival does is not only popularise Carnatic music but also carry forward the Haridasa tradition.

‘’We will advertise the festival beyond the borders of the country in advance so that people can plan for the event to have more international and national presence. The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha should not only ensure the continuity of a tradition but it should envisage wider engagement through various workshops not only within the State but beyond as well, as there is so much from Carnatic traditions that people of North India can learn and appreciate,” Ms. Sinha said.

D. Venkateshan, Regional Director, South, Ministry of Tourism, said the festival not only showcased Karnataka’s musical heritage but also its diverse handicrafts, handloom and culinary traditions to give visitors an immersive experience. This festival is designed to be more than just a series of concernts. It intends to celebrate Karnataka’s spirit and its enduring artistic legacy, he added.

About 135 artists performed during the event that also saw lecture demonstrations and rendering of Harikatha.

