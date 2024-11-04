ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda festival: Live performances, food fest and more...

Published - November 04, 2024 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda festival will present live performances by distinguished Carnatic musicians alongside emerging talent, creating a rich and varied musical line-up over three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event includes exhibitions showcasing Karnataka’s traditional handicrafts and textiles, such as Mysuru silk and sandalwood carvings, organised through the Development Commissioner for Handicrafts and Handlooms. The IHM Bengaluru will feature Karnataka cuisine to provide visitors with an authentic culinary experience, according to the organisers.

Workshops led by artists, focusing on Carnatic music, music composition, and regional crafts, for fostering active engagement and education are also planned.

Traditional Karnataka cuisine will be showcased by IHM Bengaluru, while craft stalls will be managed by artisans, enriching the festival atmosphere and promoting the state’s culinary and artisanal heritage. The festival promises to not only honor Mysuru’s historical and cultural significance but also invigorate the local economy and promote sustainable cultural tourism, a release here said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US