Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda festival: Live performances, food fest and more...

The Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda festival will present live performances by distinguished Carnatic musicians alongside emerging talent, creating a rich and varied musical line-up over three days.

The event includes exhibitions showcasing Karnataka’s traditional handicrafts and textiles, such as Mysuru silk and sandalwood carvings, organised through the Development Commissioner for Handicrafts and Handlooms. The IHM Bengaluru will feature Karnataka cuisine to provide visitors with an authentic culinary experience, according to the organisers.

Workshops led by artists, focusing on Carnatic music, music composition, and regional crafts, for fostering active engagement and education are also planned.

Traditional Karnataka cuisine will be showcased by IHM Bengaluru, while craft stalls will be managed by artisans, enriching the festival atmosphere and promoting the state’s culinary and artisanal heritage. The festival promises to not only honor Mysuru’s historical and cultural significance but also invigorate the local economy and promote sustainable cultural tourism, a release here said.