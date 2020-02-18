Karnataka

Mysuru rly. division’s new freight ‘record’

Mysuru Railwauy Division has achieved an all-time high cumulative loading of 7.06 million tonnes in the current fiscal, as on February 16, surpassing the previous best of 6.624 million tonnes posted way back in the financial year 2012-13.

At the end of January 2020, the Mysuru division has already surpassed the target set for the current year by 67.47 percent. If the present trend is any indication, the division is all set to overtake the target of 3.984 million Tonnes for the year 2019-20 by a big margin, a press release from the division said here.

Buoyed by higher demand for iron ore, the division was fully supportive to stakeholders’ needs and no time was lost in resolving even a minor irritant which paved the way for this sterling performance. The division will continue to strive for significant improvement in the market share in freight traffic by the turn of the current year, said Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru, in the release.

