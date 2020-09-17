Mysuru rly. division wants to eradicate single-use plastics

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway is organising ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ campaign from September 16 to October 2 with primary focus on avoiding single-use plastics or reusing /recycling plastic in railway offices, on-board trains and making a visible impact on cleanliness during the campaign.
On the opening day of the campaign held on the premises of Divisional Railway Office on Wednesday, Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division, administered the Swachhta pledge to railway officers, staff of Divisional Office and Safai Karmacharis. The DRM called upon all the Railway staff to internalise the pledge and work earnestly to make offices and Railway areas clean and make cleanliness an important part of everyday life.
She also said that there should be no mismatch between our thoughts and actions. In the fortnight-long campaign, a series of cleanliness activities are planned in the division, she said.
K. Krishnaraj, Senior Divisional Environment and Housekeeping Manager, emphasised the significance of eradication of single-use plastic and importance of Swachhata in the COVID-19 scenario. He said September 16 is recognised as International Day for the Preservation of Ozone layer as a part of Montreal protocol.
After the pledge officers and staff participated in shramdaan in the vicinity of the Divisional Office building by removing plastic waste and other garbage.
