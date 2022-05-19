Mysuru rly. division beats pandemic blues to gross record revenue

Wins multiple performance awards at the zonal railway level

The Mysuru railway division which overcame the pandemic blues to notch recording breaking revenue, bagged a slew of performance awards at the zonal level for the year 2021-22.

The shields were given away during the Railway Week celebrations held at Hubballi on Wednesday and apart from sharing the Overall Efficiency Shield with the Hubballi Division, the Accounts, Electrical, Medical, and Operating Departments of the Mysuru Division have won the Efficiency Shields.

The authorities said Mysuru Division created history with the highest ever revenue of ₹902 crore in the financial year 2021-22, despite daunting challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also recorded the highest ever freight revenue of ₹688.18 crore during 2021-22, with an impressive 54.58% year-on-year growth.

The division lifted 9.09 million tonnes of freight, and this was credited to the aggressive and sustained marketing strategy of its Business Development Unit (BDU).

Transportation of automobiles to north-eastern parts of the country and movement of fruits and vegetables to far-off destinations through Kisan Specials to mitigate the difficulties faced by the farmers also helped it to post over 100 per cent growth in parcel traffic in the current fiscal as compared to 2020-21.

‘’The pivotal role played by the Mysuru Division in the movement of essential commodities has helped in the supply chains being intact during the worst phase of the pandemic’’, said Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Railway Division.

The Mysuru Division also posted revenue of ₹193.80 crore in the passenger segment, having carried 14.04 million passengers on originating basis, according to Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

He said the inter-divisional Safety Shield has also come to the Mysuru Division and the elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings in its territorial jurisdiction as per the target fixed by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) by constructing Road Under Bridges (RUBs) & Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and the removal of Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSRs) in the high-density routes have contributed to greater operational efficiency with ‘zero’ tolerance for accidents.

In addition, the Rail Madad and Key Performance Indices (KPI) Shields too have been won by the Mysuru Division. The Best Effort/Achievement in the training of staff has gone to the Central Railway Workshop, Ashokapuram, Mysuru. Besides this, 6 officers and 34 staff were also awarded for their meritorious work done during the year 2021-22.