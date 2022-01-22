Mysuru reports shocking 4,601 cases

A day after the weekend curfew was lifted, Mysuru reported an alarming highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 4,601 testing positive on Saturday. This is the most shocking jump Mysuru witnessed in COVID-19 cases so far as the previous highest was around 3,500 cases which was reported in the second wave last year.

The active case tally crossed 12,000-mark with Saturday’s record number of cases. The active cases stood at 12,526. One death was reported on Saturday taking the death toll to 2,451.

The health authorities tested 8,446 swab samples on Saturday and the positivity rate breached the previous high with nearly half of them testing positive.

The shocking infection rate has disturbed the district administration and the health authorities as Mysuru happens to be the second district after Bengaluru reporting highest number of cases, even in the first and second waves.