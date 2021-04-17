Mysuru reports highest single-day spike with 811 cases

Public told to seek information over phone instead of visiting govt. offices

This year’s highest single-day spike has been reported on Saturday with a whopping 811 new cases. The deaths due to COVID-19 too have spiked with eight casualties reported on Saturday which is again the highest since the beginning of this year.

In a span of nine days, 41 COVID-19 patients have died. The death toll has risen to 1,111.

Out of 811 cases, 657 are the contacts of the infected persons. With the big surge in cases, the active case tally has crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday. The active cases stand at 3,081 and the number of persons discharged was 387.

Mysuru has been reporting an average of 350 cases daily but Saturday’s surge is the biggest so far this year, causing serious worries to the district administration and the Health Department.

A Health Department official said, “Most of the infected are family members. The infection has spread from one family member to another and their contacts. But, most of the cases are mild and majority of them are under home isolation.”

Meanwhile, the government offices in Mysuru have appealed to the public to refrain from visiting offices following spike in cases and advised them to get information either through phone or email. Unless the work is urgent, the public can put off their visits in view of many in the offices at the MCC and sub-registrar testing positive for COVID-19. Reports said as many as 27 employees have tested positive in the MCC.

Some private hospitals too have enforced strict screening of visitors following the surge. Visitors are allowed inside the hospital after signing a self-declaration form.