Mysuru reported fewer deaths in third wave

Second wave of pandemic reported more deaths than first; taluks had less deaths compared to Mysuru city

Fewer deaths were reported in Mysuru city in the third wave when compared to the fatalities recorded in the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, since the third wave began, Mysuru city reported 68 deaths. In the first and second waves, it reported 696 and 870 deaths respectively. The total deaths in all three waves put together in the city was 1,634.

The highest number of deaths in the third wave was in Krishnaraja constituency which reported 22 deaths. Seventeen deaths were reported in Chamaraja while 12 and 17 deaths took place in Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja constituencies respectively. No deaths have been reported in Varuna in the third wave, according to the statistics released on Monday.

The break-up of fatalities in the first wave: Chamaraja 131, Chamundeshwari 75, Krishnaraja 241, Narasimharaja 238 and Varuna 11.

In the second wave, the number of deaths recorded were Chamaraja 257, Chamundeshwari 98, Krishnaraja 252, Narasimharaja 250 and Varuna 13.

The taluks reported 40 deaths in total in the third wave. The total deaths in all three waves in H.D. Kote, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, Nanjangud, Periyapatna, Saligrama, Sargur and T.N. Pura taluks were 649. A total of 204 deaths in the first wave and 405 deaths in the second wave were reported in the taluks.

Among the taluks, the highest number of deaths was reported from Nanjangud where 161 people died in all three waves, followed by T.N. Pura where 133 persons died due to COVID-19.

As many as 273 persons from other districts died during the three waves in the district. In the first wave, 204 died while it was 123 in the second and 20 in the third wave. In total, 128 died in Mysuru district, including Mysuru city, in the third wave. The total deaths in the second and the third waves were 1,030 and 1,398 respectively. The death toll stands at 2,556 in the district as on Monday (March 7).

One of the key factors for the fewer deaths and fewer hospitalisations was vaccination, say doctors here, who argued that deaths were very less compared to the previous waves though the infection rate of the third wave was much higher.