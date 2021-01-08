Mysuru ready for much-awaited vaccination against COVID-19

MYSURU

08 January 2021 19:30 IST

Dry run at eight sites in Mysuru district successful; similar measures taken in Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar districts as per protocol

Mysuru is all set for the much-awaited vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic as the second dry run conducted across eight centres in the district, including five sites in the city, was successful. The first vaccine dry run was held at three centres.

The dry run was carried out to check the vaccine preparedness ahead of the impending rollout.

Unlike the first dry run, the private hospitals were roped in for the second dry run as 18,033 healthcare workers registered to receive the vaccine belonged to the private hospitals.

The second dry run was conducted at the State-run K.R. Hospital, District Hospital (which is a designated COVID-19 Hospital), JSS Hospital, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Primary Health Centre at Kumbarakoppal in Mysuru city; MCH Hospital in Nanjangud; Community Health Centre at Mugur in T. Narsipur taluk; and Primary Health Centre at Kadakola near Mysuru city.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri inaugurated the vaccination centre and supervised the dry run at the Apollo BGS Hospitals. Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Director and Dean C.P. Nanjaraj led the dry run at the K.R. Hospital.

The second dry run was similar to the first one. From entry to the vaccination booth till the exit after getting the vaccine, the entire inoculation process was staged as part of the mock drill. Those who took part in the dry run were intimated before the drill through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

The beneficiary identified to receive the first dose of the vaccine has to follow the guidelines before he or she is vaccinated. The mock drill had a waiting room, vaccination room and observation room.

The Aadhaar-based authentication of the beneficiary was done with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number before he or she received the injection. After receiving the jab, the beneficiary has to remain in the observation room for nearly 30 minutes before leaving the premises.

Each vaccination team consists of five persons, including a doctor, which will be looking after the immunisation. The vaccination process is structured and the same guidelines are supposed to be followed once the vaccine is rolled out.

In Kodagu, the dry run was held at the district hospital in Madikeri, community health center in Kushalnagar and at the primary health centre at Katooru in Virajpet taluk. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy supervised the drill in Madikeri.

The district hospital and JSS Hospital in Chamarajanagar town; Taluk Hospital in Gundlupet; and Primary Health Centre in Hanur were the sites in Chamarajanagar district where the dry run was carried out. As many as 6,350 healthcare professionals had been registered for receiving the vaccine in the first phase in the district.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh supervised the vaccine dry run in Mandya.