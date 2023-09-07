Mysuru RC directed to clear illegal resorts in Bandipur ESZ

September 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Vigilance has directed the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru to clear illegal constructions in the Bandipur ESZ as they were in violation of the law.

The APCCF directives followed a complaint by activist Giridhar Kulkarni of construction in the notified ESZ and buffer zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve which are also part of the elephant and tiger corridor.

The complainant had drawn attention to the case in which the Bandipur ESZ Monitoring Committee had permitted an individual to use the property for residential purpose though the land conversion had already been cancelled in 2012 by the then DC of Chamarajanagar. The cancellation was based on the report of DCF, Bandipur that 33 cottages had been built in the elephant corridor.

The Deputy Commissioner had even directed the Gundlupet tahsildar to clear the property but the move was challenged by the property owner in the High Court of Karnataka. The matter was disposed of in 2018 by the High Court directing the Deputy Commissioner to take further action by giving ‘’reasonable opportunity’’ to the petitioner. The latter subsequently filed an application before the Bandipur ESZ monitoring committee requesting to allow the property for residential purpose and the committee agreed to it in 2021.

But wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni had objected to the decision as it entailed the construction of 33 cottages and amounted to making a mockery of the law. A complaint was also given to APCCF Vigilance.

The APCCF Vigilance has now written to RC Mysuru that there is a violation of the ESZ norms in approving the land conversion and pointed out that the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, had notified on October 4, 2012 that Bachahalli village where the said property is located, was part of BTR ESZ and establishment of hotels and resorts came under prohibited category.

The RC was also informed that the disputed property in question was surrounded by Moyar, Lokkere and Heggawadi Block reserve forests, and instructed to crack down on illegal commercial activities in the Bandipur ESZ.