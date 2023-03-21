‘Mysuru Ranga Habba’ from today

March 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes’ Association has organised “Mysuru Ranga Habba ‘‘ in Mysuru city from Wednesday. The theatre festival concludes on March 27. Noted theatre personality Prasanna will inaugurate the festival at Kiru Rangamandira on Kalamandira premises at 6.30 p.m. Actor and theatre personality Mandya Ramesh and Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V.S. Mallikarjunaswamy will be present. The “Mysuru Ranga Habba” features staging of plays by Mysuru’s theatre groups, seminar and World Theatre Day celebrations. At the seminar on the status of amateur theatre in Mysuru, theatre personalities H.S. Umesh and Horeyala Doreswamy will present their thoughts. The festival has been organised in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.