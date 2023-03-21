ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mysuru Ranga Habba’ from today

March 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru District Amateur Theatre Artistes’ Association has organised “Mysuru Ranga Habba ‘‘ in Mysuru city from Wednesday. The theatre festival concludes on March 27. Noted theatre personality Prasanna will inaugurate the festival at Kiru Rangamandira on Kalamandira premises at 6.30 p.m. Actor and theatre personality Mandya Ramesh and Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V.S. Mallikarjunaswamy will be present. The “Mysuru Ranga Habba” features staging of plays by Mysuru’s theatre groups, seminar and World Theatre Day celebrations. At the seminar on the status of amateur theatre in Mysuru, theatre personalities H.S. Umesh and Horeyala Doreswamy will present their thoughts. The festival has been organised in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US