Mysuru Raitha Sangha seeks bagair hukum lands

Members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, Mysuru on Monday demanded regularisation of bagair hukum lands being cultivated by poor farmers in Mysuru district.

Staging a demonstration here, the farmers demanded that the applications submitted in Forms 51, 53 and 57 for the regularisation of the lands should be attended to immediately by setting up taluk-level committees.

The protestors also opposed the lease of government lands to private players.

The farmers also demanded survey of “gomala” land in all villages across the district and set aside land for cattle grazing. The remaining “gomala” land has to be allotted to poor farmers who are practising agriculture since many years.