Mysuru railway station coped well with the big rush

It wasn’t just the roads, which were all appearing to lead to Mysuru on Vijayadashami day on October 8. Even the railway tracks did.

Mysuru City Railway Station, which handles around 55,000 passengers every day, swarmed with more than one lakh passengers on Vijayadashami that marks the culmination of the 10-day festival.

The trains coming into the city from all directions – Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar and Arsikere – were crowded with tourists eager to watch the Dasara procession and the Torch Light Parade, the two main events on the day. A huge rush was witnessed in not only the arriving trains, but also the departing ones. Mysuru City Railway station handled a total of 41 pairs of trains on October 8. All the passengers trains were augmented with two special coaches on the day.

The revenue from Mysuru division railways also went up substantially on October 8, according to official sources. Against an average of ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh per day, the collection crossed ₹Rs 44 lakh. This included ₹24 lakh from unreserved tickets and ₹20.19 lakh from reserved tickets.

The railway authorities handled the extra rush with “proper planning” and “making additional facilities”, said a note from Mysuru Railway Division.

The measures taken included operating a total of 16 ticket counters against the regular seven. An additional 80 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff had been deployed against the 15 on any regular day. A total of 75 additional CCTV surveillance cameras had been installed for foolproof security.

As part of the development works taken up at the railway station, the newly set-up cloak room and the expanded waiting area were thrown open to the passengers.

“The passengers were highly impressed with the new look and additional features at the station viz. enhanced and wider circulating space, aesthetically pleasing light in warm-hues etc”, said the note.

In an effort to decongest the railway station, the authorities had already doubled the cost of platform ticket from the regular ₹10 to ₹20 during Dasara festival. However, a huge rush was witnessed in the parking area with the management handling as many 800 vehicles against the 200 on any regular day.

Traffic was managed smoothly by marking out the lane movement and the pick-up and drop spots.

Selfie spot

The selfie spot “I love Mysore” drew a large number of passengers, who snapped their photographs.