Mysuru Railway Division sets new freight loading record

December 02, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway has loaded 7.242 million tonnes of freight from April to November 2023 which is reckoned to be a record.

This marks a substantial increase of 1.700 million tonnes compared to the same period last year and highlights the efficiency and growth of the division, said the railway authorities.

The growth achieved was a 30.68 per cent improvement in freight loading compared to the same period (April to November) last year.

There is also a surge in revenue earnings and the Mysuru Divisional Railway earned ₹620.20 crore from freight loading between April and November 2022. This is an increase in revenue by ₹171.54 crore compared to the same period last year, showcasing robust financial performance, said Mr. J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Divisional Railway.

Concerning monthly performance, the division achieved a freight loading of 1.029 million tonnes in November 2023 and this was an improvement of 53.13 per cent during the same period last year. This resulted in freight revenue of ₹79.88 crore and the growth was a 29.68% over November 2022 Mr. Lohiteshwara added.

Providing a commodity-wise breakup, he said Mysuru Division excelled in various cargo categories in November 2023 and the freight included 0.830 MT of iron ore, 0.163 MT of mineral oil, apart from carrying foodgrains, automobiles and other goods.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru said the figure and the achievement underscores the commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction by the railways. ‘’We will continue to focus on innovation and efficiency to maintain this upward trajectory,’’ she added.