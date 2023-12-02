HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru Railway Division sets new freight loading record

7.242 million tonnes of freight loading achieved till November 2023

December 02, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Iron ore constituted the bulk of freight loaded by the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway till November.

Iron ore constituted the bulk of freight loaded by the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway till November. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway has loaded 7.242 million tonnes of freight from April to November 2023 which is reckoned to be a record.

This marks a substantial increase of 1.700 million tonnes compared to the same period last year and highlights the efficiency and growth of the division, said the railway authorities.

The growth achieved was a 30.68 per cent improvement in freight loading compared to the same period (April to November) last year.

There is also a surge in revenue earnings and the Mysuru Divisional Railway earned ₹620.20 crore from freight loading between April and November 2022. This is an increase in revenue by ₹171.54 crore compared to the same period last year, showcasing robust financial performance, said Mr. J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Divisional Railway.

Concerning monthly performance, the division achieved a freight loading of 1.029 million tonnes in November 2023 and this was an improvement of 53.13 per cent during the same period last year. This resulted in freight revenue of ₹79.88 crore and the growth was a 29.68% over November 2022 Mr. Lohiteshwara added.

Providing a commodity-wise breakup, he said Mysuru Division excelled in various cargo categories in November 2023 and the freight included 0.830 MT of iron ore, 0.163 MT of mineral oil, apart from carrying foodgrains, automobiles and other goods.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru said the figure and the achievement underscores the commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction by the railways. ‘’We will continue to focus on innovation and efficiency to maintain this upward trajectory,’’ she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.