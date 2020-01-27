Mysuru Railway division registers impressive performance on key parameters

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway has registered an impressive performance on various parameters including gross earnings till the end of the third quarter of the current financial year

The division notched up ₹613 crore by way of gross earnings during the third quarter which is higher by ₹160 crore compared to the gross earnings in the corresponding period last year.

This was stated by Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division of the SWR, at the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Highlighting the performance of the division , she said freight operations too were impressive and 5.867 Million Tonnes of freight traffic had been handled during the period which was 112% more than last year. This month, the freight handling has reached 6.33 Million Tonnes, the highest ever loading in the last five years, she said.

On the passenger front, Ms. Garg said this year turned out to be historical with the introduction of a record number of new train services connecting several new destinations like Kochuveli, Renigunta, Kacheguda, Belagavi and Yelahanka which have been patronised well and widely appreciated.

“Despite the ongoing capacity-building infrastructural works in the division, the punctuality record is impressive,” she added.

Ms. Garg said the highest priority was being accorded to safety in operations at all levels and all unmanned level crossing gates and 26 LC gates had been eliminated in the current year and works on completion of new ROBs/RUBs were in progress, she added. In order to enhance security at railway stations, (VSS) Video Surveillance System had been commissioned at Mysuru, Shivamogga and Hassan railway stations. Besides, the Integrated Management System certificate was recently awarded to four stations on South Western Railway including the Mysuru station which was one of the first stations on Indian Railway to receive this certification last year, said Ms. Garg.

Responding to the call of ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat,’ Ms. Garg said the division had installed pet bottle crushing machines and had changed the landscape of railway premises with greener environment by developing a large number of parks to expand green cover.

She also lauded the efforts of the dedicated workforce for whom various welfare measures have been introduced like record number of promotions given to 1,652 staff, state of the art new staff canteens and simplified access to health care with unique medical identity cards issued to all employees over the division.

Senior officials and staff of the railways were present.