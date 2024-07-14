Mysuru Railway division plans to augment capacity of running rooms

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway has proposed to augment the capacity of running rooms for loco pilots and crew, besides constructing new ones at select stations.

The augmentation of running rooms has been planned at Subrahmanya Road, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chikjajur, adding 20 more beds at each of the places. Additionally, new running rooms will be built at Sakleshpur, Chikkamagaluru, and Talaguppa, each with a capacity of 20 beds.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal inspected a few sites last week and the augmentation of the bed capacity in the running rooms is expected to be completed by 2025, sources said.

Ms. Agarwal said these comprehensive initiatives will help shore up the comfort and well-being of loco staff and crew, who are critical for railway operations.

There are nearly 875 loco pilots and assistant loco pilots in the Mysuru division who operate about 55 goods and 154 passenger trains on an average daily. In addition, there are 247 train managers (guards) who manage 155 passenger trains and 55 goods trains daily.

The augmentation is expected to cater to the existing strength of the running crew, said authorities. At present, the running room in Mysuru has 44 beds, Hassan has 35 beds, Arsikere Junction (56), Chikjajur (46), and Harihar running room has 21 beds.

In addition, Sakleshpur running room has 16 beds, Subrahmanya Road 26 beds, Shivamogga 20 beds, and Talaguppa 12 beds, and the current capacity will be expanded by 2025.

Separate rooms with air conditioners and attached toilets are provided for female crew members in every running room across the division, ensuring privacy and comfort for women loco pilots and train managers, the authorities added. At present, there are 26 women crew in the Mysuru division, said the authorities.

