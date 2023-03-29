Mysuru railway division notches highest-ever freight revenue

March 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway has scripted history by handling 9.378 million tonnes of freight during the current financial year (till March 28, 2023).

It has earned freight revenue of ₹881 crore as on March 28. which is the highest ever freight revenue registered in the division.

This is 27.43% above the total freight revenue during 2021-22 and 12.72% more than the target set for the current financial year by South Western Railway Headquarters. The division surpassed the year’s target of ₹739.99 crores in 329 days.

The freight revenue has also seen a significant increase, against the performance in FY 21- 22, as also the target set for the current fiscal, according to Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Incidentally, the tonnage lifted at 9.378 million tonnes, as against the target of 9.23 million tonnes, is the highest ever originating loading recorded in Mysuru division.

The official said the focus will be on improving the new traffic coming to the division from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. ‘’Revenue from the transportation of petroleum products has seen a quantum jump of over 51%- i.e. ₹185 crore, as against ₹122 crore, in FY 22, while the others, such as foodgrains, sugar, cement and two-wheelers, have performed appreciably’’, he added.

The customer-centric approach, the work of the Business Development Units (BDUS), agile policy-making, continued efforts to improve the Ease of Doing Business, and enhanced service delivery at competitive tariffs have all contributed to this landmark achievement, according to Mr. Manjunath Kanamadi.

Revenue from the transportation of iron ore at ₹646.55 crore is almost equal to the entire freight revenue in FY 21- 22. ‘’The division is confident of maintaining the upward trajectory in the coming years, thanks to the speedy execution of critical capacity-building infrastructure projects like doubling, electrification of trunk routes, upgradation of freight handling terminals and facility for round-the-clock loading’’, said Mr.Kanamadi.

The division is on the threshold of biting into a bigger slice of the freight transportation pie in the foreseeable future as the Railways is mapping mineral districts across the country to increase its transportation share, he added.