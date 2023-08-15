Mysuru Railway Division nets ₹897 cr. freight revenue last year

August 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru division of South Western Railway on Tuesday, August 15, celebrated the 77th Independence Day with great fanfare at the Railway Sports Ground.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, according to the division.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager unfurled the tricolour to the thunderous applause of senior railway officials, their family members, members of scouts and guides and school students.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Agarwal while wishing the rail parivar, valued customers and other stakeholders a very happy Independence Day, highlighted the remarkable achievements of the division in multiple spheres.

She underlined the importance of remembering and honouring the great struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers in the freedom movement.

Stating that the Mysuru Division has achieved many a milestone and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the region it is serving, Ms. Agarwal said that in the financial year 2022-23, SWR secured first place among all zonal railways in terms of Key Performance Indices, which showcase their commitment and teamwork.

Ms. Agarwal reiterated the division’s unwavering commitment to operational safety and informed that various safety seminars have been conducted, covering 100% of supervisors of all departments involved in train operations. Additionally, an SMS-based safety campaign was launched, reaching out to 1,583 supervisors and staff.

Achievements

The Mysuru Division has also focused on disaster management and preparedness. A full-scale mega mock drill was organised involving NDRF, SDRF, Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, State police, and other organisations.

Infrastructure and connectivity and development has been at the forefront of the division’s achievements. The entire length of the main line of the Mysuru division has been doubled and electrified, connecting North and South Karnataka. The division also recorded the highest-ever electrification of 474 route kilometres in a single year, she said in her address.

The Division’s stress on the security of passengers continues to be of paramount importance. On over 132 occasions, left-over luggage worth over Rs 35.34 lakh was handed over to the rightful owners. Several rescue operations were completed under Operation Nanhe Farishte and Operation NightHawk.

The division excelled in punctuality with a performance of 96% till July 2023, the highest on SWR. To accommodate the demand of rail users, additional coaches were augmented in different trains, and various amenities at railway stations have been upgraded to enhance the passenger experience, she explained.

Ms. Agarwal said the division has accomplished significantly in freight loading and revenue generation. In the financial year 2023, a record 9.5 Million Tonnes of freight was loaded with an earning of ₹897 crore. In the current financial year, the division has loaded 3.113 MT of freight with earnings of ₹323.79 crore, which is 21% and 58 % higher compared to the figures of the corresponding period of last year. Also, the division carried 19.87 million passengers, a staggering 34.35 percent increase over the same period of the previous year, according to the DRM.