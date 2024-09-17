Mysuru Railway Division launches ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway on Tuesday, September 17, initiated the “Swachhta Hi Sewa”, a two-week-long cleanliness drive, which will run from September 17 to October 1. The event began with Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, administering the Swachhta Pledge to officers and staff at the amphitheatre of the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office and also with the plantation of saplings at Railway Hospital.

As part of the broader Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign which began on Tuesday, this initiative will engage railway employees and the public in efforts to enhance cleanliness across railway stations, trains, offices, and other railway premises. The Swachhta campaign will conclude on October 1 and will feature a wide range of activities aimed at promoting a cleaner environment, hygiene practices, and waste management.

During the inaugural event, Ms. Agarwal emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces and encouraged Railway officers, staff, and passengers to actively contribute to the campaign. The campaign is structured under various themes like Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari and Sampoorna Swachata, focusing on collaborative efforts to sustain cleanliness in all railway facilities.

The ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign will involve several important activities aimed at promoting cleanliness. Staff, their families, and Safai Karmacharis will take a pledge to support cleanliness. Public awareness workshops will be held to educate employees and passengers on the importance of hygiene. Special health camps will be organised for Safai Karamcharis to ensure their well-being, and tree saplings will be planted as part of a green initiative called “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” according to the Division.

The campaign will also focus on managing waste by encouraging people to reduce, reuse, and recycle, with activities like door-to-door waste segregation and creating art from waste materials. Large-scale cleanliness drives will be conducted at railway stations, colonies, and trains, and public facilities like toilets and water bodies will also be cleaned. Additionally, cultural programs, quizzes, and art displays will be held to involve the public and railway staff, helping everyone take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, a note said here.

On October 2, as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the Division will organise a Combined Shramdaan event, involving railway staff, passengers, and local personalities to clean railway premises and surrounding areas. Passengers will also be educated on the use of bio-toilets, and their feedback on cleanliness in railway facilities will be collected. The campaign will conclude with an awards ceremony, recognizing Safai Karamcharis and participants in Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness.

South Western Railway, which has received the Swachhta Shield for its exemplary work in cleanliness for the past two years, is committed to making this campaign successful. All Railway Departments, including stations, hospitals, depots, and other units, are encouraged to actively participate and contribute towards maintaining a clean and green Railway environment, the Division said.