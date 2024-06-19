Mysuru railway division cracks the whip on unauthorised travelling in reserved coaches

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railways (SWR) has cracked the whip against unauthorised travel in reserved coaches by taking up a slew of measures, including random checking of tickets and imposition of fines.

“Certain trains identified as prone to overcrowding, now have dedicated Railway Protection Force (RPF) escorts assisting Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) in ensuring only passengers with valid tickets occupy reserved coaches within the Mysuru division,” said a statement.

“Fines were imposed on approximately 624 passengers with invalid tickets travelling in reserved coaches within a couple of days during the current month and an amount of ₹3,48,770 was collected as penalty from the offenders,” the statement said, adding that the division had deployed joint teams of RPF and ticket-checking staff to conduct random inspections at stations and on trains.

The establishment of Rail Madad war-room and regular drives taken up in the division under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal focus on “addressing passenger grievances in real-time and preventing over-crowding of reserved coaches by passengers holding invalid tickets to travel by reserved coaches”, thereby enhancing the passengers’ travel experiences.

“The Division’s Rail Madad is accessible to passengers via the toll-free number 139 and through the Rail Madad apps available on both Android and iOS platforms. Developed by the Centre for Rail Information Systems, this centralised database facilitates real-time monitoring and resolution of passenger complaints,” the statement said.

Ms. Agarwal emphasised that Mysuru Division of SWR remains committed to delivering safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences to passengers while the challenge of unauthorised passengers remains dynamic, requiring continuous monitoring and intervention.

From April to June 2024, the division received 5,132 complaints related to issues such as lost luggage, malfunctioning electrical equipment, unauthorised passengers in reserved coaches, cleanliness in coaches and toilets, and deficiencies in passenger amenities, luggage bookin, and grievance related to catering services. “The Mysuru division has ensured these complaints are promptly addressed, with action taken reports sent to passengers without delay,” the statement said.

Due to timely interventions, there has been a significant reduction in complaints handled by Rail Madad war-room, dropping from an average of 90 complaints on June 9, 2024, to an average of 38 complaints by June 18, 2024, the Mysuru division railway claimed.

Considering safety in train and stations as a top priority, supervisors, and staff from various departments of the division have conducted regular public awareness campaigns to educate passengers about proper air conditioning temperature settings, the dangers of overloading electrical circuits, and the importance of adhering to reservation rules. “Passengers have also been counselled on the appropriate use of high-capacity electrical appliances, to prevent fuse blowouts, leading to a marked decrease in related complaints,” the statement said.

A special cleanliness initiative has been launched across the division, with particular emphasis on stations like Arsikere from where frequent complaints had been received earlier. “Joint teams of TTEs and RPF staff have been deployed to tackle these issues, resulting in noticeable improvements in cleanliness standards,” the statement claimed.

During the peak summer travel season, the Mysuru division added about 61 extra coaches of different classes to various trains with over 100% occupancy from April 1 until the end of the summer season.

Additionally, 14 special trains were operated to various destinations like Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Rani Kamalpati, Manamadurai, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bijapur, Khurda Road, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Vijayanagar, and Hubballi to accommodate the increased passenger volume, said the statement issued by Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division, Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda.

