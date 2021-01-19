Mysuru Railway Division begins vaccination drive for frontline staff

Mysuru Railway Division launched an immunisation drive on Monday to vaccinate the health personnel of the railway hospital against COVID-19.

In all, 63 healthcare workers were vaccinated as part of the ongoing COVID-19 immunisation programme. G.S. Ramachandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, South Western Railway Hospital, Mysuru, was the first recipient of the vaccine. The authorities said 100 people were nominated for the vaccination, and 63 received the shot. No adverse effects were reported by anyone.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, said that besides the healthcare workers, other staff such as guards of passenger trains, loco pilots, travelling ticket checking staff, booking counter personnel, housekeeping staff, helpers, and Railway Protection Force personnel would also be considered as frontline workers and immunised in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

A separate reception, waiting lounge, and observation room for monitoring adverse effects following immunisation were provided at the railway hospital for smooth implementation of the programme.

Shivamogga Town Health unit will begin the immunisation campaign from Tuesday for frontline staff, according to the authorities.