Mysuru rail museum inauguration today

Take a trip back in time to savour the era when India made its transition from the age of bullock cart to the age of machines in public transportation. Catch a glimpse of the first three locomotives Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan when they pulled out of Bori Bunder to Thane on April 16, 1853 to signal the emergence of railways in India.

Get an immersive experience of the steam locomotives that used to billow smoke and emit steam as they puffed across the subcontinent breaking distance and cultural barrier as they knit the country together. Or walk into the metre-gauge coach that has been converted to a cafeteria to savour snacks or immerse yourself in railway literature in one of the kiosks and take home a souvenir.

Welcome to the Rail Museum of Mysuru which has been completely renovated and expanded at a cost of ₹9 crore and set for inauguration on Saturday after being closed for a year. Established in 1978, this is the first major renovation of the museum which has a rich collection of railway artefacts, including steam locomotives on display.

Jamuna Bai, who is one of the oldest surviving retired railway employees, will inaugurate the Sriranga Gallery, while Ashwath, who used to sell tickets at the rail museum, will inaugurate the renovated rail museum.

The redesigned museum with contemporary architecture and design blends with the railway heritage embellishing the exhibits that have been completely restored by experts.

Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg, who personally supervised and oversaw the development of the museum and its restoration, told The Hindu that this would be a totally new experience for even people of Mysuru who may have visited the old railway museum.