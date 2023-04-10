ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru: Poll duty officers’ training on April 22, 23

April 10, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,905 Presiding Officers (PROs), 2905 Assistant Presiding Officers (APROs) and 5,810 polling officers appointed for the May 10 election in Mysuru district will undergo training on April 22 and 23.

“This is the first phase of training for the officers who have been appointed for the election duty,” said Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.VRajendra.

At a meeting here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner directed for the constituency-wise training and told the officers on poll duty to compulsorily attend the training. He warned of action against the officers staying away from poll duties.

