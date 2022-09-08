Mysuru police to issue licence for selling firecrackers

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 08, 2022 20:04 IST

The office of the Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, has invited applications for availing licences for selling firecrackers during Deepavali festival in the city.

The festival this year is being celebrated from October 24 to 26.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta said those wishing to avail licences for selling crackers across various places in the city were supposed to seek permission applying in Form LE-5.

The forms have to reach the Police Commissioner’s office on or before September 17.

A note from the Commissioner’s office said applications submitted after the due date will be not considered.

