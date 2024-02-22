GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru police recover stolen goods worth ₹1.69 crore

February 22, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Ramesh B. inspecting the recovered valuables in Mysuru on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Ramesh B. inspecting the recovered valuables in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

In a major breakthrough in cracking several property theft and other cases, Mysuru city police solved 19 house burglary and theft cases and 64 cases connected to vehicle thefts.

The recovered goods are valued at around ₹1.69 crore, including 2 kg and 343 gm of gold valuables, 1 kg and 357 gm of silver, 61 two-wheelers, two cars, and ₹1.7 lakh in cash.

In connection with the cases, the police have nabbed 15 persons. The cases had been registered in various police stations across the city.

Police Commissioner Ramesh B., after going through the valuables recovered, complimented the police officers for solving the cases.

In one such investigation, the City Crime Branch arrested three persons on Ashoka Road in Lashkar Mohalla recently, and the interrogation helped crack several cases of theft and burglary in Mysuru, Bengaluru, and other districts. Based on the information gathered, the CCB cracked 13 cases, recovering goods worth ₹68.59 lakh, including 1 kg and 95 gm of gold, 1 kg and 320 gm of silver, two cars, one two-wheeler, a TV, and a watch, a release said.

In another operation by the CCB, two persons were arrested and valuables worth ₹26 lakh, including 416 gm of gold and a two-wheeler, were recovered.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Muthuraj and Jahnavi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCB) S.N. Sandesh Kumar, and other officers were present.

