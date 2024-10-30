Mysuru police declares silent zones for Deepavali

The Mysuru city police have issued a notification declaring certain areas as silent zones till November 2 and banned bursting of crackers in the identified areas.

An area up to 100 metres from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens or Mysuru zoo, Kukkarahalli Lake area, Karanji Lake area, Lingambudhi Lake area, public parks, hospitals and nursing homes, educational institutions, courts and religious places have been declared as Silent Zones from October 30 till 12 midnight on November 2, according to an order issued by the City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar on Wednesday.

The City Police Commissioner has invoked powers under Rule 2 (C) of The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 to declare the areas as Silent Zones and banning bursting of crackers in the area.

In a statement, the city police said Deepavali was a celebration that took people away from darkness and moved them towards light. The bursting of crackers filled people with joy on one hand, but it was a source of fear and difficulty to many citizens, birds and animals on the other.

Already, the air and noise pollution in the city has increased in view of the rise in vehicular population. The bursting of crackers will release chemicals in the atmosphere, causing breathing difficulties and lung infection.

Hence, it was necessary to take steps to protect senior citizens, patients and other helpless ones including birds and animals from the adverse effects of air and noise pollution during the festival.

The Supreme Court has empowered competent authorities to declare hospitals, nursing homes, primary health centres, district hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places, and any other places as Silent Zones.

With a view to protecting the health of senior citizens, patients, birds and animals, the city police has identified certain areas as Silent Zones and banned bursting of crackers in the areas.