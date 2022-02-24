Mysuru police crack four more cases of online swindling

₹6.43 lakh recovered from swindlers’ bank accounts with the help of bank officers, core banking teams

The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN Crime PS) in Mysuru has managed to crack four more cases of online fraud and recover the money swindled from unsuspecting people, coordinating with the bank officials and the legal teams by freezing the bank accounts of the fraudsters.

In one of the cases, Chand and Sunita Lal Chand from Vijayanagar were cheated of ₹4,49,100 over KYC updating. The cheats got the OTP from the couple and defrauded them accessing their bank account.

In another case, Chandru from Vidyaraynapuram was cheated of ₹1,69,199 again on the reasons of updating KYC details of his bank account. Ravi Hebbar from Dattagalli here was cheated of ₹22,999 as he was told that they were calling from his bank. The online swindlers managed to get the debit card details of Prem Das from Hinkal and cheated him of ₹1,999.

In the four cases, the police have managed to recover ₹6,43,297 from the fraudsters accounts, after the quick response team from the PS took immediate measures and investigated the matter getting in touch with the bank managers, nodal officers, and core banking legal teams.

The police have told the public to be careful while sharing details of their bank accounts, OTPs as online scams are on the rise.

Cheating using the ruse of job registration and verification and seeking money for GST and customs duty by telling the people that they have received expensive gifts from foreign countries are among the modes of online fraud.

The police have told the public not to install any mobile applications sent by suspicious persons or networks as it could be a trick to cheat using details furnished by the user.

The Commissioner of Police has requested the public to report cases of online frauds to the CEN Crime Police Station, which can be contacted at 0821-2418598. The complaints can also be registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) or by calling the toll-free number 155260.