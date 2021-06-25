Mysuru partially unlocks

MYSURU

25 June 2021

With declining TPR, it is now a Category 2 district; additional activities permitted with immediate effect

Mysuru, which was the sole district in the State under total lockdown because of its test positivity rate (TPR), has now been partially unlocked with effect from Friday (June 25) following its inclusion under Category 2 district based on the weekly moving average positivity rate (as on June 25). The district was earlier included in Category 3 with no relaxation in lockdown curbs.

With this, all the additional activities permitted for Category 2 districts will be applicable to Mysuru as well with immediate effect and will be in force up to 5 a.m. on July 5. Consistent declining trend of the positivity rate also played a role in slackening of the curbs in the district.

Mysuru district was included in Category 3 district since its positivity rate was above 10 per cent and the stakeholders here had been demanding easing of restrictions promising to follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. Also, Chamarajanagar district has been brought under Category 1 district.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham told reporters here on Friday that the additional activities permitted under Category 2 districts (list of activities issued on June 19) have come into immediate effect following the government’s order. “Friday’s positivity rate stands at 6 per cent. It was 6.8 percent on Thursday,” he said.

Accordingly, all production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. However, units engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 per cent of their staff strength.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk and animal fodder are allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Street vendors are also allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PDS shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets (takeaway only) are permitted to function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. 24 x 7 home delivery of all items has been permitted to minimise the movement of the public.

Parks are allowed to open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for walking and jogging but not for group activities. Taxis and autorickshaws are permitted to operate but can carry a maximum of two passengers. “Buses will also start operating and the details will be shared by the KSRTC,” the DC said.

All construction activities and repair works, including shops and establishments dealing with construction materials like cement and steel, are permitted to function outside the containment zones. All other government offices such as PWD and Housing, and RTOs (other than those which were already functioning) have been allowed to function with 50 per cent staff strength. Optical shops will also remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A maximum of 40 persons can attend weddings with permission.

Though the additional activities were permitted from Friday, they would essentially come into effect from Monday onwards in view of weekend curfew from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. However, essential and medical services would be available.