Mysuru palace to come alive for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Special programme in the illuminated backdrop of the iconic structure from 7 p.m. of August 14 to midnight of August 15

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 13, 2022 20:31 IST

Patriotic fervor will resonate in the iconic surroundings of Mysuru palace as a large number of people are expected to throng the vicinity to witness a special programme that unfolds on August 14 evening and goes on till midnight on August 15 to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Amidst the illuminated surroundings of the iconic structure, the programme will go on from 7 p.m. of August 14 to 12 a.m. of August 15.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will virtually inaugurate the programme at 7.15 p.m. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be present and MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside. The Mysuru Palace Board has organised the programme.

A special performance by Mysuru’s dance ensemble led by Sridhar Jain will be held from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. This will be followed by Vande Mataram music programme to be performed by singers Ajay Warrier, Ankita Kundu, Shashikala Sunil, Nagachandrika Bhat, Ravi Murur, Chintan Vikas and team from 9.15 p.m. to 11.15 p.m. A laser show has been arranged from 11.30 p.m. to midnight.

On August 15, an exhibition of rare photographs that recall the partition days, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the palace premises.

