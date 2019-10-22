Mysuru Paediatrics Academy bags award

Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Mysuru district branch has been awarded the best branch in Karnataka for its academic and social activities conducted for 2019. The award was presented at the 38th Annual Karnataka State Conference- KARPEDICON at Davangere recently.

Rajeshwari Madappa, president IAP –Mysuru, and Krishna Kumar H.C., Secretary, IAP, Mysuru, received the award from Diganth Shastri, president, IAP. The academy also won the best branch award for ‘Rationale Antibiotic Week Celebration’.