Mysuru, other districts ready for mega vaccination drive today

Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu are all geared up for Friday’s mega vaccination drive. The target in Mysuru is to vaccinate at least 1.25 lakh eligible persons.

Mandya has been given a target to vaccinate 1.5 lakh persons during the “vaccine utsav”.

Barring Mandya taluk, all other taluks in the district have been given a target to vaccinate 20,000 persons while a 30,000 target has been set for Mandya taluk.

At a meeting ahead of the mega vaccination drive, in Mandya on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi told the health officials in every taluk to make preparations for the drive and ensure the target was achieved.

She told the taluk authorities to get ready with an action plan, spread awareness about the drive, especially in rural areas, and ensure that the drive starts at 7 a.m. “I hope the district achieves the target like it did in the previous vaccine utsav.”

Kodagu drive

Kodagu, where the COVID-19 cases were yet to come under control unlike other districts, has also geared up for the vaccination drive on September 17.

The district has set a target to vaccinate 55,000 people above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive will be carried out in 119 centers across Kodagu and the Deputy Commissioner, Charulatha Somal, reviewed the arrangements made.