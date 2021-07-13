Mysuru, other districts on alert over spread of ZVD in Kerala

Vector-control measures stepped up in Kodagu and Chamarajanagar that share borders with that State; screening at border checkposts intensified

Even as the State has stepped up surveillance in certain districts over the spread of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD), Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajnagar, that share the border with Kerala, are on an alert. Teams already into COVID-19 surveillance at the checkposts on the inter-State border have been alerted to keep vigil on travellers with ZVD symptoms.

The workers at the checkposts in the districts had been screening commuters as a part of COVID-19 protocol. With Zika cases reported in Kerala, they have been instructed to strictly follow guidelines on ZVD. With the onset of the monsoon, vector-control measures had been already intensified in districts, including Mysuru.

In Chamarajanagar, vector-control measures for malaria and dengue management have been intensified. “Seasonal vector disease control measures also help to prevent the spread of Zika, a vector-borne disease. The measures are already in place besides a general alert is on with the surveillance teams sensitized,” said Chamarajnagar DHO Ravi.

In Kodagu, the authorities will collect blood samples in suspected cases and send them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bengaluru for confirmation. “Since Kerala has reported Zika cases, those travelling to the State through Kodagu will be subjected to blood tests if they have any of the ZVD symptoms like fever. This is part of our surveillance as recommended at three border checkposts in the district from Tuesday. We will be deploying additional staff at checkposts at Kutta, Makutta and Karike where COVID-19 surveillance is already on,” said Kodagu DHO Mohan.

Documents needed

RT-PCR negative reports or vaccination certificates are a must to enter the State. If anybody shows symptoms despite getting clearance to travel into the State, their blood samples will be tested, he added. “The government has sent guidelines and accordingly, preventive steps are being taken. Also, those with Kerala travel history are being monitored. Routine surveillance and vector management, including steps to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in rural and urban areas, have been stepped up,” the DHO said.

At the Bavali checkpost in Mysuru district, travellers from Kerala have to wait to get clearance to enter the State, after verifying documents including RT-PCR negative reports and vaccination certificates besides proofs of identity, permanent addresses, purpose of visit and the local contact addresses.

Other measures

Among the precautionary measures usually taken by the Health Department for checking vector-borne diseases like dengue during monsoon includes a survey on Aedes mosquito larvae. The health workers, especially in rural areas, ask residents to check water stored in containers in households and clean them properly and dry them before filling water. They need to be cleaned once in two days to prevent breeding. Integrated vector management, active surveillance, passive surveillance, fever surveillance, contact survey are among other measures taken to check the spread of malaria.